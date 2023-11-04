Tech. Sgt. Enrique Mercado, a Religious Affairs Airman in the Chaplains’ Office of the 147th Attack Wing, prepares a table for a Catholic service at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, TX, November 5, 2023. Tech. Sgt. Mercado cross-trained into Religious Affairs from Security Forces in 2022. (Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Asiah Phillips (Photo edited to enhance subject)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 16:07
|Photo ID:
|8107959
|VIRIN:
|231105-Z-SF850-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1638
|Size:
|855.41 KB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|BAYTOWN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Defender to Disciple [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Asiah Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
