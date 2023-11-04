36ID delegation visits Italy for Operation Avalanche's 80th Anniversary

In honor of the 80th anniversary of Operation Avalanche, a delegation from the 36th Infantry Division visited key sites along the western seaboard of Italy to honor the dedication, honor, and sacrifice of the T-Patch Division as they fought to liberate Italy from German control during World War II, and to remember the Italian citizens who perished during the German occupation. On Sept. 9, 1943, the Arrowhead Division landed on the beach in Paestum, Italy, marking the beginning of Operation Avalanche. Operation Avalanche was a series of military operations during World War II. The most famous and significant Operation Avalanche took place on September 9, 1943, when the Allied forces, primarily composed of American troops from Texas and British troops, landed on the Italian mainland as part of the larger Allied invasion of Italy. This operation was a crucial step in the campaign to liberate Italy from German occupation and advance further into Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Clardy)

