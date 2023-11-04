USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct In-port Emergency Team drills

231105-N-EC000-1051 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 5, 2023) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Josue RojoDavila, left, from Tillamook, Oregon, and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Liam Narby, from Bath, New York, engage a simulated fire during a firefighting drill in an engineering space aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Birch)

