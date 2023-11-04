USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct In-port Emergency Team drills

231105-N-EC000-1064 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 5, 2023) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Josue RojoDavila, right, from Tillamook, Oregon, and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Liam Narby, from Bath, New York, transport firefighting equipment during a firefighting drill in an engineering space aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Birch)

