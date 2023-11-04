Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ECP with 1-112th IN [Image 11 of 12]

    ECP with 1-112th IN

    FORT BARFOOT, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team perform an entry control point exercise at Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Oct. 23, 2023. During this exercise, Soldiers practiced searching detained vehicles, actions upon contact and exiting a controlled area. Medics practiced evaluating and treating casualties and movement back to a casualty collection point. The exercise helped prepare Soldiers to complete their missions safely in an operational environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Campbell)

