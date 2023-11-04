ECP with 1-112th IN

U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team perform an entry control point exercise at Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Oct. 23, 2023. During this exercise, Soldiers practiced searching detained vehicles, actions upon contact and exiting a controlled area. Medics practiced evaluating and treating casualties and movement back to a casualty collection point. The exercise helped prepare Soldiers to complete their missions safely in an operational environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Campbell)

