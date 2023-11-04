Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Camacho speaks at 149 FW all call [Image 5 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Camacho speaks at 149 FW all call

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Valerie Seelye 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Brig. Gen. Andrew Camacho, Texas Military Department deputy adjutant general – air, left, answers an Airman’s question during an all call at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 4, 2023. Camacho briefed members of the 149th FW on information regarding career opportunities and answered audience questions. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 09:34
    Photo ID: 8107053
    VIRIN: 231104-Z-ON660-1231
    Resolution: 4442x2960
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Camacho speaks at 149 FW all call [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    all call
    149 fw
    texas military department

