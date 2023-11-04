Brig. Gen. Andrew Camacho, Texas Military Department deputy adjutant general – air, left, answers an Airman’s question during an all call at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 4, 2023. Camacho briefed members of the 149th FW on information regarding career opportunities and answered audience questions. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 09:34 Photo ID: 8107053 VIRIN: 231104-Z-ON660-1231 Resolution: 4442x2960 Size: 3.85 MB Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Camacho speaks at 149 FW all call [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.