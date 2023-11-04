Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Camacho speaks at 149 FW all call [Image 3 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Camacho speaks at 149 FW all call

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Valerie Seelye 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Carol Kohtz, 149th Fighter Wing commander, speaks during an all call at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 4, 2023. Kohtz briefed members of the 149th FW on information regarding career opportunities and the future of the unit. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

    all call
    149 fw
    texas military department

