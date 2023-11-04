U.S. Air National Guard Col. Carol Kohtz, 149th Fighter Wing commander, speaks during an all call at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 4, 2023. Kohtz briefed members of the 149th FW on information regarding career opportunities and the future of the unit. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 09:34
|Photo ID:
|8107051
|VIRIN:
|231104-Z-ON660-1157
|Resolution:
|5135x3424
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Camacho speaks at 149 FW all call [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
