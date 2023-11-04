230829-N-TY639-1181 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 29, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Gerardo Flores, a native of San Antonio, Texas, welds a purchase cable on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman, Aug. 29, 2023. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 08:11
|Photo ID:
|8106984
|VIRIN:
|230829-N-TY639-1181
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|996.69 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
