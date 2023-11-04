230825-N-TY639-1450 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 25, 2023) Sailiors conduct training during a general quarters drill aboard the USS Harry S. Truman, Aug. 25 2023. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 08:11
|Photo ID:
|8106980
|VIRIN:
|230825-N-TY639-1450
|Resolution:
|4120x2754
|Size:
|616.4 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
