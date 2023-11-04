230425-N-TY639-1180 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Apr. 25, 2023) Colby O'neill, a norfolk naval shipyard employee, a native of Portsmouth, Virginia, welds a jet propulsion device on the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman, Apr. 25, 2023. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Nass)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 08:11
|Photo ID:
|8106973
|VIRIN:
|230425-N-TY639-1180
|Resolution:
|3997x2660
|Size:
|925.75 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT