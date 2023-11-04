Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

230127-N-TY639-1085 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 27, 2023) Bernardo Negron,a native of Utuado, Puerto Rico, a Norfolk Naval Shipyard employee, uses a needle gun to remove corrosion on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 27, 2023. Truman is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Nass)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 08:11
|Photo ID:
|8106965
|VIRIN:
|230127-N-TY639-1082
|Resolution:
|4366x2906
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
