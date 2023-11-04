Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 2 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Nass 

    USS Harry S Truman

    230127-N-TY639-1072 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 27, 2023) Ismael Estrada, a native of Macullen, Texas, a Norfolk Naval Shipyard employee, paints on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 27, 2023. Truman is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Nass)

