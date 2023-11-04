Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

230119-N-TY639-1043 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 19, 2023) Guy Franklin, a Norfolk Naval Shipyard employee, from New York, plasma cuts during the installation of a hatch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 19, 2023. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Nass)

