USS Harpers Ferry Live-Fire Exercise

Amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) fires its Mark 38 25 mm machine gun system during a live-fire exercise, Nov. 2, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Readiness Group is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sarah Wilson)

