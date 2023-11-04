Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harpers Ferry Live-Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Harpers Ferry Live-Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)

    Amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) fires its Mark 38 25 mm machine gun system during a live-fire exercise, Nov. 2, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Readiness Group is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sarah Wilson)

