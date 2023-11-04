PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 3, 2023) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Brian Lewis, from Augusta, Georgia, charges a hose during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 3. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 00:32
|Photo ID:
|8106756
|VIRIN:
|231103-N-HP061-1012
|Resolution:
|6250x4167
|Size:
|974.09 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard USS Shoup participate in firefighting drill [Image 5 of 5]
