    Sailors aboard USS Shoup participate in firefighting drill [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailors aboard USS Shoup participate in firefighting drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 3, 2023) A hose team fights a simulated fire in the galley during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 3. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 00:32
    Photo ID: 8106754
    VIRIN: 231103-N-HP061-1031
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 912.9 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    GQ
    Damage Control
    Fire Fighting
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 70

