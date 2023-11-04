Heavy Drop JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs and C-130 Hercules conduct an airdrop during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC), at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 4, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

