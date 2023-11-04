Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heavy Drop JPMRC 24-01 [Image 8 of 18]

    Heavy Drop JPMRC 24-01

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs and C-130 Hercules conduct an airdrop during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC), at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 4, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 22:43
    Photo ID: 8106714
    VIRIN: 231104-A-LR057-1175
    Resolution: 4265x6395
    Size: 17.22 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    READINESS
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

