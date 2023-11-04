Heavy DROP JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Army Combat Engineers from Echo Company 225th Brigade Support Battalion, and Alpha Company 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division cut ropes to free equipment airdropped during recovery operations on vehicles on Pohakuloa Training Area Nov. 4, 2023. Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s Newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kevin Reece)

