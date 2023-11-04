Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heavy DROP JPMRC 24-01 [Image 2 of 2]

    Heavy DROP JPMRC 24-01

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Reece 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Combat Engineers from Echo Company 225th Brigade Support Battalion, and Alpha Company 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division cut ropes to free equipment airdropped during recovery operations on vehicles on Pohakuloa Training Area Nov. 4, 2023. Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s Newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kevin Reece)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 22:47
    Photo ID: 8106702
    VIRIN: 231104-A-AI667-1315
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.77 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy DROP JPMRC 24-01 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Kevin Reece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heavy DROP JPMRC 24-01
    Heavy DROP JPMRC 24-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    READINESS
    LETHALITY
    HEAVYDROP
    JPMRC
    FREENADOPENINDOPACIFIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT