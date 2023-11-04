Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th ID, 11th Airborne Soldiers Conduct Heavy Equipment Drop Recovery Operations during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 10 of 10]

    25th ID, 11th Airborne Soldiers Conduct Heavy Equipment Drop Recovery Operations during JPMRC 24-01

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Turmell (left), and Staff Sgt. Arthur Sneed, Parachute Riggers with the 4th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 11th Airborne Division drag a detached parachute during heavy equipment drop recovery operations, Nov. 4, 2023, at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

