Retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, Dr. Jannell MacAulay, Ph.D., leadership and performance consultant, gives a speech at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 24, 2023. MacAulay spoke with service members as part of a two-day Warrior Heart Symposium, focused on resilience and mindfulness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 21:19
|Photo ID:
|8106638
|VIRIN:
|231024-F-CG010-1101
|Resolution:
|6577x4384
|Size:
|16.7 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service members attend Warrior Heart Symposium on JB Charleston [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
