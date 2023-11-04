Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members attend Warrior Heart Symposium on JB Charleston [Image 2 of 2]

    Service members attend Warrior Heart Symposium on JB Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, Dr. Jannell MacAulay, Ph.D., leadership and performance consultant, gives a speech at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 24, 2023. MacAulay spoke with service members as part of a two-day Warrior Heart Symposium, focused on resilience and mindfulness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 21:19
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

