Service members attend Warrior Heart Symposium on JB Charleston

Retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, Dr. Jannell MacAulay, Ph.D., leadership and performance consultant, gives a speech at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 24, 2023. MacAulay spoke with service members as part of a two-day Warrior Heart Symposium, focused on resilience and mindfulness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

Date Taken: 10.24.2023 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US