    Service members attend Warrior Heart Symposium on JB Charleston [Image 1 of 2]

    Service members attend Warrior Heart Symposium on JB Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Brinkley, keynote speaker, gives a speech on leading from the middle at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 24, 2023. Brinkley served for more than 20 years and is currently an official resiliency trainer, providing executive coaching, leadership and staff development for leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 21:19
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

