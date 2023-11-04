Vice President Visit

Air Force 2 rests on the flightline at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 11, 2023. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the College of Charleston, where she discussed a variety of topics as part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 20:51
|Photo ID:
|8106608
|VIRIN:
|231011-F-CG010-1108
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
