    Vice President Visit [Image 3 of 3]

    Vice President Visit

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Air Force 2 rests on the flightline at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 11, 2023. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the College of Charleston, where she discussed a variety of topics as part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 20:51
    Photo ID: 8106608
    VIRIN: 231011-F-CG010-1108
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

