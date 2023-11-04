Air Force 2 rests on the flightline at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 11, 2023. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the College of Charleston, where she discussed a variety of topics as part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 20:51 Photo ID: 8106608 VIRIN: 231011-F-CG010-1108 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.7 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice President Visit [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.