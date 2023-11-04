Army Sgt. Tre Nichols puts up a three pointer during the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at Fort Moore, Ga. Nov. 4, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
This work, 2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships [Image 4 of 4], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
