Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JROTC National Raider Challenge 2023 [Image 5 of 8]

    JROTC National Raider Challenge 2023

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Army JROTC Cadets and their families attend an award ceremony for the JROTC National Raider Challenge at Fort Knox Nov. 4, 2023. The JROTC National Raider Challenge is the annual championship event for JROTC Raider Challenge teams being hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command for the first time at Fort Knox, Kentucky. From November 2-5, more than 3,000 Army JROTC Cadets from 180+ high schools across the country competed to be the best Raider team in the nation. | Photo by Nathan Abbott, U.S Army Cadet Command Public Affairs Office

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 18:27
    Photo ID: 8106511
    VIRIN: 231104-O-MN346-6896
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 20.79 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC National Raider Challenge 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JROTC National Raider Challenge 2023
    JROTC National Raider Challenge 2023
    JROTC National Raider Challenge 2023
    JROTC National Raider Challenge 2023
    JROTC National Raider Challenge 2023
    JROTC National Raider Challenge 2023
    JROTC National Raider Challenge 2023
    JROTC National Raider Challenge 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    NationalRaiderChallenge23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT