    2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships [Image 3 of 3]

    2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Air Force and Navy battle for a rebound during the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at Fort Moore, Ga. Nov. 4, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 15:45
    Photo ID: 8106370
    VIRIN: 231104-D-DB155-1203
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships
    2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships
    2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships

    EJ Hersom
    2023 Armed Forces Men's and Women's Basketball Championship

