Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Horse trains like they fight [Image 4 of 5]

    Red Horse trains like they fight

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Charles Casner 

    111th Attack Wing

    Senior Airmen Josh Taatjes, a heavy equipment operator with the 201st Red Horse Squadron simulates digging a foundation footer at Biddle Air National Guard Base, Horsham, Pa on November 4, 2023. Foundation footers are used to build structures like k-span buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles Casner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 15:03
    Photo ID: 8106346
    VIRIN: 231104-Z-CC084-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Horse trains like they fight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Horse trains like they fight
    Red Horse trains like they fight
    Red Horse trains like they fight
    Red Horse trains like they fight
    Red Horse trains like they fight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dirt
    ACC
    ANG
    AF
    111th Attack Wing
    201 RHS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT