Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 15:05 Photo ID: 8106343 VIRIN: 231104-Z-CC084-1005 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 1.98 MB Location: HORSHAM, PA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Red Horse trains like they fight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.