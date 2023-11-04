Airmen with the 201st Red Horse Squadron train using heavy equipment at Biddle Air National Guard Base, Horsham, Pa on November 4, 2023. Heavy equipment operator training simulates environments that enable multi capable airmen . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles Casner)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 15:05
|Photo ID:
|8106343
|VIRIN:
|231104-Z-CC084-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Horse trains like they fight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT