USS George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea

Sailors assigned to deck department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) participate in a replenishment at sea evolution in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 4, 2023. George Washington is conducting a replenishment at sea (RAS) with BRF Jacques Chevallier demonstrating partnership and commitment in the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Knisely)

