Sailors assigned to deck department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) participate in a replenishment at sea evolution in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 4, 2023. George Washington is conducting a replenishment at sea (RAS) with BRF Jacques Chevallier demonstrating partnership and commitment in the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Knisely)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 15:24
|Photo ID:
|8106341
|VIRIN:
|231104-N-MI100-1242
|Resolution:
|5271x3514
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea [Image 4 of 4], by SN Keith Knisely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
