Sailors assigned to deck department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) perform line handling to unload supplies from logistics supply ship BRF Jacques Chevallier (A 725) during a replenishment at sea while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 4, 2023. George Washington is conducting a replenishment at sea with Jacques Chevallier demonstrating partnership and commitment in the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 15:22
|Photo ID:
|8106340
|VIRIN:
|231104-N-NA545-1056
|Resolution:
|3405x2270
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
