Sailors assigned to deck department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) perform line handling to unload supplies from logistics supply ship BRF Jacques Chevallier (A 725) during a replenishment at sea while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 4, 2023. George Washington is conducting a replenishment at sea with Jacques Chevallier demonstrating partnership and commitment in the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 15:22 Photo ID: 8106340 VIRIN: 231104-N-NA545-1056 Resolution: 3405x2270 Size: 1.44 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.