    USS George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea [Image 1 of 4]

    USS George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dyxan Williams 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) wait to unload supplies from logistics supply ship BRF Jacques Chevallier (A 725) during a replenishment at sea while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 4, 2023. George Washington is conducting a replenishment at sea with BRF Jacques Chevallier demonstrating partnership and commitment in the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 15:20
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    RAS
    France
    Cooperation
    CVN73
    Warfighter
    USSGW

