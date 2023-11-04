Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) wait to unload supplies from logistics supply ship BRF Jacques Chevallier (A 725) during a replenishment at sea while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 4, 2023. George Washington is conducting a replenishment at sea with BRF Jacques Chevallier demonstrating partnership and commitment in the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 15:20 Photo ID: 8106339 VIRIN: 231104-N-NA545-1117 Resolution: 5472x2401 Size: 1.26 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George Washington Conducts Replenishment At Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.