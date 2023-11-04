Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Multi-Large Deck Exercise with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181) [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Multi-Large Deck Exercise with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231104-N-IK052-1073 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2023) Sailors prepare an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, for launch on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of the Multi-Large Deck Exercise with the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 4. Multi-Large Deck Exercise with the Carl Vinson, Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Groups and the JMSDF demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s capability to rapidly aggregate to deliver overwhelming maritime force and increase collective war-fighting readiness in support of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 13:19
    Photo ID: 8106311
    VIRIN: 231104-N-IK052-1073
    Resolution: 6073x4053
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Multi-Large Deck Exercise with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flight operations
    JMSDF
    USS Carl Vinson
    USS Ronald Reagan
    partnership
    MLDE

