USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Multi-Large Deck Exercise with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181)

231104-N-IK052-1231 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, approaches the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of the Multi-Large Deck Exercise with the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 4. Multi-Large Deck Exercise with the Carl Vinson, Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Groups and the JMSDF demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s capability to rapidly aggregate to deliver overwhelming maritime force and increase collective war-fighting readiness in support of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

