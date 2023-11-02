USAF Expeditionary Center command team visits Team Charleston

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, left, and Staff Sgt. Seth Roy, 437th Logistics Readiness Squadron forward arming and refueling point team chief, discuss the nuances of the FARP mission during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2023. The USAFEC provides direct oversight for the Global Air Mobility Support System, joint base installation support, world-wide contingency response, and builds partnership capacity mission sets within the global mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

