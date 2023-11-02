USAF Expeditionary Center command team visits Team Charleston

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, left, listens to Staff Sgt. Seth Roy, 437th Logistics Readiness Squadron forward arming and refueling point team chief, during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2023. Klein actively engaged with Airmen, gaining insight into their latest initiatives across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

