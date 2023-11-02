Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Expeditionary Center command team visits Team Charleston [Image 4 of 6]

    USAF Expeditionary Center command team visits Team Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, left, shakes hands with Capt. Eric Jackson, 437th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management flight commander, during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2023. Klein actively engaged with Airmen, gaining insight into their latest initiatives across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 11:30
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    USAF Expeditionary Center command team visits Team Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center
    Joint Base Charleston
    USAFEC

