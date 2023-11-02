U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, left, coins Tech. Sgt. Christina Ferguson, 628th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health non-commissioned officer in charge, during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2023. The USAFEC provides direct oversight for the Global Air Mobility Support System, joint base installation support, world-wide contingency response, and builds partnership capacity mission sets within the global mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 11:30
|Photo ID:
|8106198
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-XY111-1091
|Resolution:
|5170x3447
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Expeditionary Center command team visits Team Charleston [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
