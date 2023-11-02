U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, left, coins Tech. Sgt. Christina Ferguson, 628th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health non-commissioned officer in charge, during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2023. The USAFEC provides direct oversight for the Global Air Mobility Support System, joint base installation support, world-wide contingency response, and builds partnership capacity mission sets within the global mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 11:30 Photo ID: 8106198 VIRIN: 231102-F-XY111-1091 Resolution: 5170x3447 Size: 1.88 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF Expeditionary Center command team visits Team Charleston [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.