USAF Expeditionary Center command team visits Team Charleston

U.S. Public Health Service Lt. Cmdr. Brian Reiner, 628th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health element lead, left, and Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, engage in a discussion on mental health on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2023. The USAFEC provides direct oversight for the Global Air Mobility Support System, Joint Base installation support, world-wide contingency response, and builds partnership capacity mission sets within the global mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US