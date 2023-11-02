USAF Expeditionary Center command team visits Team Charleston

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, listens to mental health providers at the 628th Medical Group, during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2023. Klein actively engaged with Airmen during a visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, gaining insight into their latest initiatives across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)
