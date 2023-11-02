USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

231027-N-LK647-1196 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 27, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), Oct. 27, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

