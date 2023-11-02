231027-N-LK647-1221 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 27, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), Oct. 27, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 09:37
|Photo ID:
|8106076
|VIRIN:
|231027-N-LK647-1221
|Resolution:
|5529x3686
|Size:
|1001.14 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT