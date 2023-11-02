Col. John F. Benson, incoming 403rd Wing commander, interviews with local news station WLOX, after the 403rd Wing change of command ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Nov. 2, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 09:32
|Photo ID:
|8106075
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-FC081-1031
|Resolution:
|6671x4450
|Size:
|18.05 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AFB, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 403rd Wing Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS
