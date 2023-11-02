403rd Wing Change of Command

Brig. Gen. Melissa A. Coburn, 22nd Air Force commander, presents the Legion of Merit Medal to Col. Stuart M. Rubio, outgoing 403rd Wing commander, at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Nov. 2, 2023. Rubio was given for his service and achievements as the 403rd wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)

