    403rd Wing Change of Command

    KEESLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelton Sherrill 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Melissa A. Coburn, 22nd Air Force commander, presents the Legion of Merit Medal to Col. Stuart M. Rubio, outgoing 403rd Wing commander, at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Nov. 2, 2023. Rubio was given for his service and achievements as the 403rd wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd Wing Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler AFB
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing

