Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Efficiency in Flight: How Senior Airman Diamond Rodriguez Coordinates Aircraft and Crew

    Efficiency in Flight: How Senior Airman Diamond Rodriguez Coordinates Aircraft and Crew

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Camille Lienau 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Diamond Rodriguez, 104th Fighter Wing aviation resource management specialist, speaks to an instructor during a combat arms training and maintenance course at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts, Nov. 3, 2023. Airmen from every career field must maintain a high level of proficiency in their daily skillset and their ability to protect and defend the Commonwealth and Nation. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Camille Lienau)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 09:31
    Photo ID: 8106071
    VIRIN: 231103-Z-TN372-2011
    Resolution: 6655x4753
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Efficiency in Flight: How Senior Airman Diamond Rodriguez Coordinates Aircraft and Crew, by SrA Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    104th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT