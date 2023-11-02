Efficiency in Flight: How Senior Airman Diamond Rodriguez Coordinates Aircraft and Crew

Senior Airman Diamond Rodriguez, 104th Fighter Wing aviation resource management specialist, speaks to an instructor during a combat arms training and maintenance course at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts, Nov. 3, 2023. Airmen from every career field must maintain a high level of proficiency in their daily skillset and their ability to protect and defend the Commonwealth and Nation. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Camille Lienau)

