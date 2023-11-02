Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage

231026-N-NS135-1274 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 26, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), move boxes from an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, during a parts transfer, Oct. 26, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo be Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 09:08
|Photo ID:
|8106060
|VIRIN:
|231026-N-NS135-1274
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
