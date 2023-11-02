USS Ramage Conducts Underway Replenishment

231026-N-NS135-1224 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 26, 2023) Yeoman 3rd Class Jiale Liu, signalman, assigned to the USS Ramage (DDG 61), sends signals during an underway replenishment with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE-13), Oct. 26, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo be Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

