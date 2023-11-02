Sailor Repairs Mast Lights

231103-N-KV075-1013



A U.S. Navy Sailor repairs lights on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 3, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)

Date Taken: 11.03.2023