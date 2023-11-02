231103-N-KV075-1205
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits past Seattle after departing Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Nov. 3, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 05:54
|Photo ID:
|8105977
|VIRIN:
|231103-N-KV075-1205
|Resolution:
|4499x3109
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Nimitz Leaves Port [Image 15 of 15], by SA Joseph Paolucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT