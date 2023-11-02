Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Prepares Signal Flag [Image 13 of 15]

    Sailor Prepares Signal Flag

    WA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    231103-N-NX635-1035

    U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Kaylee Bosley, from Las Vegas, prepares to raise a signal flag aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Nov. 3, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Prepares Signal Flag [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

