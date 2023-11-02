Sailor Prepares Signal Flag

231103-N-NX635-1035
U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Kaylee Bosley, from Las Vegas, prepares to raise a signal flag aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Nov. 3, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
